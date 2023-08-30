The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) Stock

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has gone up by 4.00% for the week, with a -0.17% drop in the past month and a 27.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for EC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for EC’s stock, with a 12.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is above average at 3.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is $48850.10, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EC on August 30, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 11.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-08-28 that Colombia’s Ministry of Finance has authorized state-controlled energy company Ecopetrol to arrange a line of credit worth up to $1 billion with international lenders, the company said on Monday.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.