The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) Stock

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has gone up by 3.98% for the week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month and a 18.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for AM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for AM’s stock, with a 12.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is above average at 17.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is $13.00, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for AM is 338.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AM on August 30, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 12.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Antero Midstream Corporation is a high-yield stock with a current yield of 7.5% and potential for more than 10% yield in the future. AM is a midstream energy company with stable revenue streams from fixed-fee contracts and limited exposure to commodity price risks. The company is expected to increase its dividend in 2024 and has a strong balance sheet, making it an attractive income play in the energy sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AM Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw 13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from MCARDLE JANINE J, who purchase 6,011 shares at the price of $11.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, MCARDLE JANINE J now owns 54,093 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $71,892 using the latest closing price.

Pearce Sheri, the of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 16,600 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Pearce Sheri is holding 138,667 shares at $200,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.52. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.