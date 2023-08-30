The -71.75% Simple Moving Average of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, BNGO stock has gone up by 7.19%, with a monthly decline of -44.19% and a quarterly plunge of -52.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.64% for Bionano Genomics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.47% for BNGO stock, with a simple moving average of -71.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) by analysts is $17.70, which is $16.92 above the current market price. The public float for BNGO is 35.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.78% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BNGO was 1.12M shares.

BNGO) stock’s latest price update

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO)’s stock price has increased by 8.97 compared to its previous closing price of 3.01. However, the company has seen a 7.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Meme stocks feel like a relic of a bygone era. Indeed, all of the meme stocks that I can think of have been totally crushed since their heyday.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNGO Trading at -37.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -46.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw -77.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Mamuszka Hannah, who purchase 65,789 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mamuszka Hannah now owns 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 806,474 shares at $9,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-466.09 for the present operating margin

-9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -476.93. The total capital return value is set at -42.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.86. Equity return is now at value -60.00, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.