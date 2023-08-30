The -13.88% Decline of Polar Power Inc.’s (POLA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, POLA stock has gone up by 31.36%, with a monthly gain of 18.32% and a quarterly surge of 22.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.87% for Polar Power Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.37% for POLA’s stock, with a 4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is $25.00, The public float for POLA is 7.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POLA on August 30, 2023 was 71.37K shares.

POLA) stock’s latest price update

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA)’s stock price has soared by 15.54 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 31.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA ) stock is soaring almost 80% in early trading after the company announced that it had started taking advance orders for its new electric vehicle (EV) chargers. According to POLA, these EV chargers are mobile and can be used to supply electricity to EVs whose batteries have lost all of their power, leaving their drivers and passengers stranded.

POLA Trading at 20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POLA rose by +31.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2593. In addition, Polar Power Inc. saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.46 for the present operating margin

+13.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polar Power Inc. stands at -34.78. The total capital return value is set at -24.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.58.

Based on Polar Power Inc. (POLA), the company’s capital structure generated 13.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.75. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.