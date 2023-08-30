The -13.88% Decline of iCAD Inc.’s (ICAD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ICAD stock has gone down by -3.88%, with a monthly decline of -19.49% and a quarterly surge of 71.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for iCAD Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.26% for ICAD’s stock, with a 18.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iCAD Inc. (ICAD) is $5.67, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for ICAD is 23.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICAD on August 30, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

ICAD) stock’s latest price update

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD)’s stock price has soared by 7.99 in relation to previous closing price of 2.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Burns – Head-Global Communications Dana Brown – President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Lonnqvist – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Per Ostlund – Craig-Hallum Capital Sam Eiber – BTIG Yale Jen – Laidlaw & Company Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Operator Greetings. Welcome to the iCAD Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

ICAD Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares sank -17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, iCAD Inc. saw 21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Brown Dana R, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Mar 31. After this action, Brown Dana R now owns 40,000 shares of iCAD Inc., valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

Go Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of iCAD Inc., sale 38,960 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Go Jonathan is holding 188,725 shares at $106,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.85 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCAD Inc. stands at -48.87. The total capital return value is set at -32.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.33. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Based on iCAD Inc. (ICAD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.84. Total debt to assets is 6.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, iCAD Inc. (ICAD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.