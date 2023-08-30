Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has jumped by 2.68 compared to previous close of 104.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that The recent AI rally in 2023 has been exhilarating to watch, with AI-related tech stocks driving much of the market’s gains. But as Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) struggle to break $500 shows, the party may be coming to an end.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TER is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TER is $122.67, which is $15.04 above the current price. The public float for TER is 153.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TER on August 30, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER’s stock has seen a 4.50% increase for the week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month and a 4.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for Teradyne Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for TER’s stock, with a 6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.54. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Mehta Sanjay, who sale 24,571 shares at the price of $103.30 back on Aug 14. After this action, Mehta Sanjay now owns 38,154 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $2,538,265 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 750 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 17,767 shares at $86,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.