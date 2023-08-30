Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPX is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TPX is $52.13, which is $6.08 above the current price. The public float for TPX is 167.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPX on August 30, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

TPX) stock’s latest price update

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX)’s stock price has soared by 2.61 in relation to previous closing price of 44.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Tempur Sealy has been a strong performer, beating consensus estimates and gaining 58% in the last year. The company has outperformed the mattress industry, delivering resilient revenue and above-industry EBITDA margins. Despite a challenging industry demand outlook, TPX remains a silver lining and is still a buy at 14.5x 1Y Fwd earnings.

TPX’s Market Performance

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has experienced a 7.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.16% rise in the past month, and a 23.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for TPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for TPX’s stock, with a 19.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPX Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.52. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 34.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.