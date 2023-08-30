TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is above average at 51.69x. The 36-month beta value for TRP is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRP is $40.14, which is $8.47 above than the current price. The public float for TRP is 999.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on August 30, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.04 in relation to its previous close of 35.66. However, the company has experienced a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that TC Energy (TRP) files for selling a stake in NGTL system to indigenous groups as part of its deleveraging plan.

TRP’s Market Performance

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.45% gain in the past month and a -8.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for TRP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for TRP’s stock, with a -11.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRP Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.88. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In summary, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.