Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is $3.31, The public float for SRFM is 61.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRFM on August 30, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

SRFM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.49% for Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.95% for SRFM’s stock, with a 2.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRFM Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM rose by +10.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3570. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc. saw -50.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Mady Edward A., who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mady Edward A. now owns 95,784 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc., valued at $112,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.08 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc. stands at -366.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 230.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.