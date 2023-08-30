Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SLGG is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLGG is $1.75, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for SLGG is 68.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for SLGG on August 30, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.60 in comparison to its previous close of 0.12, however, the company has experienced a 6.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-21 that Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw its share price almost halve after it revealed the details of a discounted and dilutive equity raise for expected profits of $2.2 million. The Metaverse and eSports early mover said that it would issue 16.9 million shares and accompanying warrants for $0.13 – a discount of about 45% to Friday’s closing price of $0.24.

SLGG’s Market Performance

SLGG’s stock has risen by 6.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -64.94% and a quarterly drop of -78.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.59% for Super League Gaming Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.79% for SLGG’s stock, with a -76.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SLGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLGG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SLGG Trading at -64.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -65.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGG rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2498. In addition, Super League Gaming Inc. saw -64.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGG starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 8,461,824 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Aug 15. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 0 shares of Super League Gaming Inc., valued at $1,692,365 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Super League Gaming Inc., sale 31,329 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 8,461,824 shares at $11,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.89 for the present operating margin

+17.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super League Gaming Inc. stands at -434.27. The total capital return value is set at -56.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.51. Equity return is now at value -435.30, with -278.70 for asset returns.

Based on Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.