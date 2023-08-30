Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) has jumped by 15.30 compared to previous close of 5.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Stronghold Digital (SDIG), Hive Digital (HIVE) and Cleanspark (CLSK) are three bitcoin-exposed stocks that must be tracked as the premiere cryptocurrency faces its most dreaded month.

Is It Worth Investing in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SDIG is 2.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is $5.15, which is $10.99 above the current market price. The public float for SDIG is 3.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.96% of that float. On August 30, 2023, SDIG’s average trading volume was 508.27K shares.

SDIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has seen a 11.15% increase in the past week, with a -30.33% drop in the past month, and a 2.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.33% for SDIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.24% for SDIG’s stock, with a -4.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDIG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SDIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SDIG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.25 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SDIG Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -26.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDIG rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. saw 28.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDIG starting from Smith Matthew J., who sale 2,589 shares at the price of $5.11 back on Jun 07. After this action, Smith Matthew J. now owns 851,947 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., valued at $13,217 using the latest closing price.

Shaffer Richard J., the Senior Vice President of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., sale 473 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Shaffer Richard J. is holding 147,922 shares at $2,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.41 for the present operating margin

-25.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stands at -84.18. The total capital return value is set at -29.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.11. Equity return is now at value -100.50, with -44.30 for asset returns.

Based on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG), the company’s capital structure generated 85.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.04. Total debt to assets is 37.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.