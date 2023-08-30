Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) by analysts is $4.00, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for LAB is 76.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of LAB was 226.18K shares.

LAB) stock’s latest price update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB)’s stock price has soared by 14.17 in relation to previous closing price of 2.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-25 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the close of the market.

LAB’s Market Performance

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has seen a 9.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.37% gain in the past month and a 18.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.24% for LAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.08% for LAB’s stock, with a 48.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAB Trading at 22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +210.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc. saw 147.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Eli, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on May 19. After this action, Casdin Eli now owns 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc., valued at $1,835,920 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc., purchase 800,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 1,200,000 shares at $1,835,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.07 for the present operating margin

+37.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Standard BioTools Inc. stands at -194.08. The total capital return value is set at -41.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.69. Equity return is now at value 94.90, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), the company’s capital structure generated 44.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.