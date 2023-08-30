Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has gone up by 4.70% for the week, with a 3.24% rise in the past month and a 14.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for SFM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for SFM’s stock, with a 17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 16.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFM is 0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is $35.50, which is -$5.21 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 101.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.49% of that float. On August 30, 2023, SFM’s average trading volume was 1.56M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.52 in comparison to its previous close of 39.92, however, the company has experienced a 4.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that A company capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardship. SFM, MOH, ATO and MCK are strong enough to meet financial obligations.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.49. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Neal John Scott, who sale 58,427 shares at the price of $38.03 back on Aug 15. After this action, Neal John Scott now owns 12,781 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $2,222,160 using the latest closing price.

Neal John Scott, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 3,636 shares at $38.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Neal John Scott is holding 48,445 shares at $138,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.