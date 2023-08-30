SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) has dropped by -6.00 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Claire Bollettieri – Investor Relations Jeff Harris – Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Chairman Paul Sykes – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Fortune – ROTH MKM Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SpringBig’s Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to SpringBig’s Investor Relations, Claire Bollettieri.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SBIG is at 2.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBIG is $1.40, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for SBIG is 22.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume for SBIG on August 30, 2023 was 201.22K shares.

SBIG’s Market Performance

SBIG stock saw a decrease of -10.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.92% for SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.09% for SBIG’s stock, with a -64.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBIG Trading at -39.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -34.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBIG fell by -10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2447. In addition, SpringBig Holdings Inc. saw -57.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBIG starting from Harris Jeffrey Todd, who purchase 658,544 shares at the price of $0.30 back on May 31. After this action, Harris Jeffrey Todd now owns 728,503 shares of SpringBig Holdings Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN STEVEN E, the Director of SpringBig Holdings Inc., purchase 493,908 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that BERNSTEIN STEVEN E is holding 493,908 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.21 for the present operating margin

+72.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpringBig Holdings Inc. stands at -49.10. The total capital return value is set at -17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.34. Equity return is now at value 869.20, with -96.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.