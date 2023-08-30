Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has increased by 1.63 when compared to last closing price of 144.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Skynews reported 2023-08-30 that Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $155.06, which is $25.3 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 142.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPOT on August 30, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 6.24% increase in the past week, with a -2.63% drop in the past month, and a -1.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.27% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $180 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.22. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 86.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.