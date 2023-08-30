Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ANY is at 2.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANY is $70.00, The public float for ANY is 11.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume for ANY on August 30, 2023 was 167.85K shares.

ANY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) has jumped by 16.31 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-12 that Bitcoin penny stocks to watch this week. The post Best Penny Stocks To Buy?

ANY’s Market Performance

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has seen a 27.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -33.06% decline in the past month and a -25.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.37% for ANY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.17% for ANY’s stock, with a -32.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

ANY Trading at -23.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares sank -31.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +27.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8082. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANY starting from Kalbfleisch Kurt L., who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $0.30 back on May 25. After this action, Kalbfleisch Kurt L. now owns 460,574 shares of Sphere 3D Corp., valued at $24,112 using the latest closing price.

O’Daniel Joseph, the President of Sphere 3D Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that O’Daniel Joseph is holding 10,625 shares at $15,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.58 for the present operating margin

-421.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp. stands at -3172.63. The total capital return value is set at -44.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.51. Equity return is now at value -227.80, with -132.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.