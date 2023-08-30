Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has increased by 1.49 when compared to last closing price of 106.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-28 that Companies in the technology sector do not often pay dividends. This is because these companies are usually reinvesting back in the business in order to grow.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWKS is $121.72, which is $12.73 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for SWKS on August 30, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has seen a 2.38% increase in the past week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month, and a 2.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for SWKS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for SWKS’s stock, with a 1.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $135 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.00. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Sennesael Kris, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $106.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, Sennesael Kris now owns 87,823 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $4,251,092 using the latest closing price.

GRIFFIN LIAM, the Chairman, CEO and President of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 13,211 shares at $104.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that GRIFFIN LIAM is holding 52,540 shares at $1,375,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.