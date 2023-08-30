Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is $12.60, which is $9.73 above the current market price. The public float for SYTA is 1.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYTA on August 30, 2023 was 304.98K shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.71 in comparison to its previous close of 2.64, however, the company has experienced a 11.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Glenn Kennedy – Investor Relations Marc Seelenfreund – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Tom Kerr – Zacks Investment Research Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Siyata Mobile Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 15, 2023.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA’s stock has risen by 11.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.31% and a quarterly drop of -68.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.59% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.73% for SYTA’s stock, with a -77.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -43.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -32.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -81.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. The total capital return value is set at -188.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.03. Equity return is now at value -126.60, with -88.00 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.