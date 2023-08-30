Should You Invest in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for YSG is at -2.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YSG is $8.99, which is $0.2 above the current market price. The public float for YSG is 361.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for YSG on August 30, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

YSG) stock’s latest price update

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 1.02. However, the company has experienced a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 22, 2023 7:30 AM ET Company Participants Irene Lyu – Vice President, Head of Strategic Investment and Capital Markets Jinfeng Huang – Founder, Chairman and CEO Donghao Yang – CFO and Director Conference Call Participants Qianye Lin – CICC Vivi Huang – Morgan Stanley Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Yatsen’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference call is being recorded.

YSG’s Market Performance

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a 2.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.39% drop in the past month, and a 15.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for YSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for YSG’s stock, with a -17.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YSG Trading at -6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0565. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.06 for the present operating margin

+67.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -22.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.