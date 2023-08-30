Should You Invest in Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAR is $204.06, which is -$5.04 below the current market price. The public float for MAR is 238.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for MAR on August 30, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has increased by 1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 202.53. However, the company has seen a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-29 that As reflections of the broader hospitality sector’s heartbeat, hotel stocks offer a fascinating tapestry of numbers and trends that catch the eye of discerning investors. Dominating this sphere are C-corporation hotels, the titans that offer more than just luxurious accommodations and fine dining.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR’s stock has risen by 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.15% and a quarterly rise of 21.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Marriott International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $218 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.98. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 38.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Capuano Anthony, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $202.23 back on Aug 28. After this action, Capuano Anthony now owns 100,317 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $4,044,600 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Deborah Marriott, the Member of 13(d) group of Marriott International Inc., sale 19,549 shares at $205.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Harrison Deborah Marriott is holding 45,221 shares at $4,014,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 720.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.