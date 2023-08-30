Should You Invest in Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EB is at 2.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EB is $13.40, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for EB is 79.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.32% of that float. The average trading volume for EB on August 30, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EB) stock’s latest price update

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 10.03. However, the company has seen a -0.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that CVI, JJSF, IAS, DVAX and EB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on August 4, 2023.

EB’s Market Performance

EB’s stock has fallen by -0.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.73% and a quarterly rise of 39.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Eventbrite Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.14% for EB stock, with a simple moving average of 22.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EB Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Eventbrite Inc. saw 73.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Sagi Vivek, who sale 100,568 shares at the price of $11.24 back on Aug 08. After this action, Sagi Vivek now owns 181,721 shares of Eventbrite Inc., valued at $1,130,606 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Julia D., the General Counsel of Eventbrite Inc., sale 36,187 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Taylor Julia D. is holding 191,609 shares at $253,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc. stands at -21.23. The total capital return value is set at -8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Eventbrite Inc. (EB), the company’s capital structure generated 217.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.47. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 105.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.