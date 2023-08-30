Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.15 in comparison to its previous close of 0.92, however, the company has experienced a 16.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-17 that SAN DIEGO, CA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) (“RYVYL” or the “Company”), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions, will report financial results for the first quarter on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) by analysts is $2.50, The public float for RVYL is 32.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of RVYL was 407.76K shares.

RVYL’s Market Performance

RVYL’s stock has seen a 16.47% increase for the week, with a -27.70% drop in the past month and a 58.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.54% for Ryvyl Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for RVYL’s stock, with a 50.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVYL Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares sank -30.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +16.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1094. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw 133.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.98 for the present operating margin

-46.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -149.61. The total capital return value is set at -45.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.