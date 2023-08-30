Rumble Inc. (RUM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rumble Inc. (RUM) by analysts is $10.00, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 78.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.75% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of RUM was 1.22M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 8.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-19 that No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, the looming trials of former President Donald Trump are historic and unprecedented. The indictments alone inflamed the passions of supporters and detractors.

RUM’s Market Performance

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has experienced a 10.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month, and a -18.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for RUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for RUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

RUM Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM rose by +11.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

-15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc. stands at -28.96. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Rumble Inc. (RUM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.