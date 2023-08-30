Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 317.25. However, the company has seen a 3.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-30 that MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, will present at Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Dana Point, Calif. The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:10 a.m. PDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html. About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in indus.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by analysts is $314.19, which is $7.4 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ROK was 757.98K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a 10.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for ROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for ROK’s stock, with a 7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROK Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $300.60. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 20.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from GENEREUX SCOTT, who sale 500 shares at the price of $297.62 back on Aug 15. After this action, GENEREUX SCOTT now owns 2,876 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $148,810 using the latest closing price.

Myers Tessa M., the SVP, Intelligent Devices of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 677 shares at $301.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Myers Tessa M. is holding 2,880 shares at $203,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.