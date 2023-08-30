Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has gone up by 0.54% for the week, with a -22.73% drop in the past month and a 5.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.25% for REI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.41% for REI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REI is $3.50, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for REI is 175.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.25% of that float. The average trading volume for REI on August 30, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

REI) stock’s latest price update

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.08 in relation to its previous close of 1.85. However, the company has experienced a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Ring Energy’s recovery from the covid challenges continues. This was a development stage company whose transition to an operating company got interrupted. What was considered a conservative debt load became burdensome. The latest Stronghold acquisition is a big step towards getting that production to an optimal level without the debt growing as much.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

REI Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9745. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, who sale 12,600,000 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC now owns 46,994,853 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $25,956,000 using the latest closing price.

Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC, the 10% Owner of Ring Energy Inc., sale 12,600,000 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Warburg Pincus & Co US, LLC is holding 46,994,853 shares at $25,956,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.82 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +39.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80. Total debt to assets is 31.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.