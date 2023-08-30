Real-Time Update: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has seen a -5.76% decrease in the past week, with a 54.45% gain in the past month, and a 110.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for FULC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.88% for FULC’s stock, with a 1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FULC is 2.03.

The public float for FULC is 60.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULC on August 30, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

FULC) stock’s latest price update

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 5.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Fulcrum’s (FULC) shares surge as the FDA lifts the clinical hold it had earlier placed on its pipeline candidate FTX-6058, to treat patients with sickle cell disease.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULC Trading at 45.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares surge +49.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Tourangeau Greg, who sale 210 shares at the price of $3.31 back on May 10. After this action, Tourangeau Greg now owns 15,992 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $695 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,923,076 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 11,609,704 shares at $24,999,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1768.12 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1732.43. The total capital return value is set at -52.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.16. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -35.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.32. Total debt to assets is 5.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 55.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.