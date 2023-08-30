ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has gone down by -9.85% for the week, with a -34.62% drop in the past month and a -48.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.13% for PRPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.07% for PRPH’s stock, with a -42.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is -0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRPH is $14.00, which is $11.91 above the current price. The public float for PRPH is 12.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRPH on August 30, 2023 was 55.37K shares.

PRPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) has decreased by -5.56 when compared to last closing price of 5.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Ted Karkus – Chairman and CEO Conference Call Participants Adam Waldo – Lismore Partners Dennis Waldman – Barrett Productions Yi Chen – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day, and welcome to the ProPhase Labs Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PRPH Trading at -29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -36.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH fell by -9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc. saw -50.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc. stands at +15.05. The total capital return value is set at 32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.79. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.86. Total debt to assets is 7.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.