Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA): A Technical Analysis

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is $37.64, which is $10.63 above the current market price. The public float for PRVA is 107.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on August 30, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has soared by 5.30 in relation to previous closing price of 25.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Investors with an interest in Medical Info Systems stocks have likely encountered both GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

PRVA’s Market Performance

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a 7.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.49% drop in the past month, and a 8.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for PRVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.61% for PRVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.08. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $25.06 back on Aug 18. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,546,790 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $454,914 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 18,153 shares at $27.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,564,943 shares at $491,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.