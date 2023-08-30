Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.48 compared to its previous closing price of 4.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-04-27 that WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that company executives will participate in three upcoming healthcare investment conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PRLD is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRLD is $9.25, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for PRLD is 51.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume for PRLD on August 30, 2023 was 108.45K shares.

PRLD’s Market Performance

PRLD’s stock has seen a 16.36% increase for the week, with a -1.79% drop in the past month and a -33.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.62% for PRLD’s stock, with a -32.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PRLD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PRLD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRLD Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated saw -36.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Vaddi Krishna, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 25. After this action, Vaddi Krishna now owns 1,067,275 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $4,779 using the latest closing price.

Lim Bryant David, the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Sec. of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, purchase 2,400 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Lim Bryant David is holding 2,400 shares at $12,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

The total capital return value is set at -50.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.97. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -49.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.