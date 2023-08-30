Polished.com Inc. (POL) Stock Sees a0.24 Increase

In the past week, POL stock has gone down by -3.03%, with a monthly decline of -37.57% and a quarterly plunge of -72.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.37% for Polished.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.78% for POL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) is 0.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POL is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Polished.com Inc. (POL) is $1.00, The public float for POL is 102.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. On August 30, 2023, POL’s average trading volume was 3.51M shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:POL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Bunka – Interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Barry – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Landry – BML Capital Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Polished’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended.

POL Trading at -65.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -32.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1525. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -78.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc. (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Polished.com Inc. (POL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.