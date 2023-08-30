Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) has seen a 0.75% increase in the past week, with a 12.52% gain in the past month, and a 46.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for PAYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.74% for PAYO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) is above average at 178.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PAYO is 325.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYO on August 30, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 6.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that With macro issues putting pressure on the overall market once again, now may be a great time to buy fintech stocks on weakness. While it’s unclear as to how long this latest round of volatility may last, there are currently several names in this space worth considering.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at 15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Galit Scott H., who sale 16,564 shares at the price of $5.90 back on Aug 22. After this action, Galit Scott H. now owns 1,299,688 shares of Payoneer Global Inc., valued at $97,683 using the latest closing price.

Zeevi Avi, the Director of Payoneer Global Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $5.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Zeevi Avi is holding 727,544 shares at $876,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc. stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.