Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is 15.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDCO is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is $35.18, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for PDCO is 85.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On August 30, 2023, PDCO’s average trading volume was 839.40K shares.

PDCO) stock’s latest price update

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 33.90. However, the company has seen a -1.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Patterson Companies (PDCO) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO’s stock has fallen by -1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.34% and a quarterly rise of 27.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Patterson Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for PDCO’s stock, with a 15.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.60. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from Zurbay Donald, who sale 5,620 shares at the price of $32.48 back on Jul 18. After this action, Zurbay Donald now owns 149,539 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $182,553 using the latest closing price.

KORSH LES B, the CLO & Corporate Secretary of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 3,686 shares at $32.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that KORSH LES B is holding 78,095 shares at $119,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.98. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.