ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.07% for PRZO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.70% for PRZO’s stock, with a -23.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRZO is 3.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On August 30, 2023, PRZO’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) has increased by 8.70 when compared to last closing price of 1.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that ParaZero Technologies sets the standard for drone safety at the annual International Drone Show, unveiling its innovative solutions for safer drone operations in urban environments

PRZO Trading at -23.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -40.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO fell by -3.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4229. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. saw -65.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.