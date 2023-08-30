P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PIII stock has gone up by 11.54%, with a monthly decline of -21.62% and a quarterly plunge of -58.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.90% for P3 Health Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.82% for PIII’s stock, with a -26.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) by analysts is $5.50, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for PIII is 77.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PIII was 484.99K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) has jumped by 23.40 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Karen Blomquist – Vice President, Investor Relations Sherif Abdou – Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Bill Bettermann – Chief Operating Officer Atul Kavthekar – Chief Financial Officer Amir Bacchus – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Joshua Raskin – Nephron Research Ryan Daniels – William Blair Gary Taylor – TD Cowen Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Hello, and welcome to the P3 Health Partners Q2 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today’s event is being recorded.

PIII Trading at -29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares sank -21.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8240. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Aug 25. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 49,035,442 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $129,375 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc., purchase 90,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 48,945,442 shares at $135,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc. stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.55. Equity return is now at value 904.70, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII), the company’s capital structure generated 1,836.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.84. Total debt to assets is 12.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,809.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.