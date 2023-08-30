Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has gone down by -25.83% for the week, with a -53.33% drop in the past month and a -59.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.70% for OTRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.34% for OTRK’s stock, with a -63.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) by analysts is $21.32, The public float for OTRK is 2.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.42% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of OTRK was 38.80K shares.

OTRK) stock’s latest price update

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.68 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-15 that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Halsted – Investor Relations Brandon LaVerne – Chief Executive Officer and COO Mary Lou Osborne – President and CCO James Park – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day. And welcome to the Ontrak Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on August 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

OTRK Trading at -54.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares sank -53.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -25.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7817. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw -49.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-297.53 for the present operating margin

+48.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc. stands at -355.33. The total capital return value is set at -86.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.50. Equity return is now at value -699.70, with -176.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), the company’s capital structure generated 200.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.