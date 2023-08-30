Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is 37.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONTO is 1.39.

The public float for ONTO is 48.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On August 30, 2023, ONTO’s average trading volume was 353.69K shares.

ONTO) stock’s latest price update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.65 in comparison to its previous close of 114.24, however, the company has experienced a 15.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Onto Innovation (ONTO) recently announces that it finalizes over $100 million in orders for Dragonfly G3 inspection system. The deliveries are scheduled through the first quarter of 2024.

ONTO’s Market Performance

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has experienced a 15.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.43% rise in the past month, and a 18.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for ONTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for ONTO’s stock, with a 42.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONTO Trading at 15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.59. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 90.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Plisinski Michael P, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $112.85 back on Aug 21. After this action, Plisinski Michael P now owns 251,794 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $3,498,439 using the latest closing price.

Jin Ju, the SVP & GM, IBU of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 3,231 shares at $105.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Jin Ju is holding 10,254 shares at $339,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.