nCino Inc. (NCNO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) has jumped by 7.63 compared to previous close of 29.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Harrison Masters – Director, IR Pierre Naude – Chairman and CEO Greg Orenstein – CFO Josh Glover – President and Chief Revenue Officer Conference Call Participants Terry Tillman – Truist Securities Charles Nabhan – Stephens James Faucette – Morgan Stanley Nick Altmann – Scotiabank Cris Kennedy – William Blair Joe Vruwink – Baird Jessica Wang – Raymond James J.R. Herrera – Piper Sandler Jackson Ader – MoffettNathanson Adam Bergere – Bank of America Saket Kalia – Barclays Ken Suchoski – Autonomous Research Alex Markgraff – KBCM Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to nCino Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCNO is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NCNO is $31.15, which is -$0.81 below the current price. The public float for NCNO is 107.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNO on August 30, 2023 was 765.49K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO’s stock has seen a 6.41% increase for the week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month and a 15.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for nCino Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for NCNO’s stock, with a 18.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCNO Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.49. In addition, nCino Inc. saw 20.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Glover Joshua L, who sale 6,939 shares at the price of $30.05 back on Aug 04. After this action, Glover Joshua L now owns 392,732 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $208,517 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 5,706 shares at $29.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 1,129,048 shares at $169,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.22. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on nCino Inc. (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, nCino Inc. (NCNO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.