Navigating the Volatility of Noah Holdings Limited’s (NOAH) Stock

In the past week, NOAH stock has gone up by 11.88%, with a monthly decline of -9.66% and a quarterly plunge of -6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Noah Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for NOAH’s stock, with a -14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Right Now?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05.

The public float for NOAH is 40.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOAH on August 30, 2023 was 59.27K shares.

NOAH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) has increased by 13.36 when compared to last closing price of 12.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 28, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Melo Xi – Director, IR Wang Jingbo – Co-Founder, Chairlady and CEO Grant Pan – CFO Conference Call Participants Chiyao Huang – Morgan Stanley Peter Zhang – JP Morgan Operator Good day, and welcome to the Noah Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Melo Xi, Director of Investor Relations.

NOAH Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOAH rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Noah Holdings Limited saw -11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOAH

Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.