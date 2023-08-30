Navigating the Volatility of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) Stock

The stock of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has gone up by 3.66% for the week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month and a -5.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.17% for AY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for AY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) is above average at 204.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is $31.09, which is $8.15 above the current market price. The public float for AY is 67.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AY on August 30, 2023 was 461.32K shares.

AY) stock’s latest price update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.17relation to previous closing price of 22.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Rising long-term interest rates are causing a sell-off in rate-sensitive stocks like REITs. The sell-off is driven by increased borrowing costs, falling asset values, and competition from attractive bond yields. Despite the sell-off, the fundamentals of real estate remain strong, and the long-term benefit of higher interest rates is a reduction in new construction projects.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $31 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AY Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc saw -11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+38.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.08. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), the company’s capital structure generated 352.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.88. Total debt to assets is 61.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 330.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.