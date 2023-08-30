National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) is 0.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is 1.86.

The public float for NCMI is 92.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On August 30, 2023, NCMI’s average trading volume was 285.65K shares.

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) has increased by 10.59 when compared to last closing price of 4.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-13 that National CineMedia (NCMI) CEO Tom Lesinski joins Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo to discuss the movie comeback story this summer with ‘Barbie,’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ and what that means for advertising dollars and demographic data.

NCMI’s Market Performance

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a 13.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.03% rise in the past month, and a 66.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.72% for NCMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.59% for NCMI stock, with a simple moving average of 51.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCMI Trading at 34.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw 113.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Lesinski Thomas F., who sale 4,732 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Aug 04. After this action, Lesinski Thomas F. now owns 44,101 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $15,048 using the latest closing price.

Lesinski Thomas F., the Chief Executive Officer of National CineMedia Inc., sale 49,314 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Lesinski Thomas F. is holding 407,424 shares at $18,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+40.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for National CineMedia Inc. stands at -11.52. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.29. Equity return is now at value -121.90, with 84.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.