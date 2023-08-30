Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)’s stock price has increased by 7.55 compared to its previous closing price of 22.78. However, the company has seen a 5.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Napco (NSSC) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is above average at 27.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is $30.80, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for NSSC is 32.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSSC on August 30, 2023 was 675.11K shares.

NSSC’s Market Performance

NSSC stock saw a decrease of 5.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.54% for NSSC’s stock, with a -24.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSSC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NSSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSSC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $30 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSSC Trading at -29.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -34.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.26. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from SOLOWAY RICHARD, who sale 287,500 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, SOLOWAY RICHARD now owns 3,696,010 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $9,056,250 using the latest closing price.

BUCHEL KEVIN S, the Executive Vice President of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BUCHEL KEVIN S is holding 99,829 shares at $393,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+41.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.60. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.