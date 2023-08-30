MP Materials Corp. (MP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is above average at 22.33x. The 36-month beta value for MP is also noteworthy at 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MP is $34.45, which is $13.77 above than the current price. The public float for MP is 142.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.71% of that float. The average trading volume of MP on August 30, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)’s stock price has plunge by 4.29relation to previous closing price of 19.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching MP Materials Corp. (MP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

MP’s Market Performance

MP’s stock has risen by 1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.29% and a quarterly drop of -2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for MP Materials Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for MP stock, with a simple moving average of -22.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MP Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.56. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at +54.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corp. (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

In summary, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.