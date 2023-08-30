Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for MODD is 17.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of MODD was 347.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MODD) stock’s latest price update

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD)’s stock price has dropped by -20.33 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-16 that Searching for the best penny stocks to buy in 2023? You’re part of a growing community of investors eager to capitalize on the thriving market.

MODD’s Market Performance

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) has seen a -20.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -8.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.76% for MODD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for MODD’s stock, with a -47.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MODD Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.70%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODD fell by -20.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0625. In addition, Modular Medical Inc. saw -51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MODD

The total capital return value is set at -177.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.31. Equity return is now at value -159.50, with -137.40 for asset returns.

Based on Modular Medical Inc. (MODD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.34. Total debt to assets is 21.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.