Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MRSN is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRSN is $2.00, which is $0.81 above than the current price. The public float for MRSN is 118.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.22% of that float. The average trading volume of MRSN on August 30, 2023 was 7.53M shares.

MRSN) stock’s latest price update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a -3.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN’s stock has fallen by -3.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.86% and a quarterly drop of -83.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.89% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.39% for MRSN’s stock, with a -77.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $1 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRSN Trading at -51.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2077. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -79.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from MISRA TUSHAR, who sale 1,908 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Aug 17. After this action, MISRA TUSHAR now owns 11,507 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,251 using the latest closing price.

Carvajal Alejandra, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,944 shares at $3.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Carvajal Alejandra is holding 20,326 shares at $15,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.59 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -768.26. The total capital return value is set at -140.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.90. Equity return is now at value -255.90, with -68.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 39.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.53. Total debt to assets is 10.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.