Mattel Inc. (MAT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is above average at 34.97x. The 36-month beta value for MAT is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAT is $24.50, which is $2.55 above than the current price. The public float for MAT is 351.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on August 30, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.32relation to previous closing price of 21.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-26 that Hard to believe, but the 2023 holiday shopping season is quickly approaching. Rather than wait until the last minute to do your shopping, getting prepared early is prudent.

MAT’s Market Performance

MAT’s stock has risen by 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.77% and a quarterly rise of 22.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Mattel Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for MAT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.31. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw 22.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.