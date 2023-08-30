MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) has decreased by -13.12 when compared to last closing price of 24.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) stock plunged in Wednesday’s early deals after the speedboat maker warned investors of significant uncertainty over demand amidst the economic downturn. The company – which typically sells no models of its flagship XStar speedboat for around $300,000 apiece – said sales for the fourth quarter were down 15.5% at $166.6 million, ahead of market expectations pitched at $162.1 million.

Is It Worth Investing in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) Right Now?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) is $33.50, which is $13.99 above the current market price. The public float for MCFT is 17.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCFT on August 30, 2023 was 181.39K shares.

MCFT’s Market Performance

The stock of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) has seen a -14.22% decrease in the past week, with a -31.16% drop in the past month, and a -18.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for MCFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.59% for MCFT’s stock, with a -24.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCFT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MCFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCFT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $29 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCFT Trading at -23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -29.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCFT fell by -14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.19. In addition, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. saw -16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCFT starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who sale 335,500 shares at the price of $34.24 back on Feb 08. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 1,473,105 shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., valued at $11,487,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. stands at +8.22. The total capital return value is set at 51.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.45. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.25. Total debt to assets is 18.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.22 and the total asset turnover is 2.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.