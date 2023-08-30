Masco Corporation (MAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.73 in comparison to its previous close of 56.80, however, the company has experienced a 3.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Masco’s (MAS) growth is driven by continuous operational efficiency improvements, solid pricing actions and low transportation costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is 16.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAS is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Masco Corporation (MAS) is $68.53, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On August 30, 2023, MAS’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS stock saw a decrease of 3.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.84% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Masco Corporation (MAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for MAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.15. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 41,200 shares at the price of $61.13 back on Jul 28. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 31,995 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $2,518,580 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corporation, sale 188,040 shares at $59.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 200,305 shares at $11,238,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -192.30, with 15.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Masco Corporation (MAS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.