Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) has jumped by 3.60 compared to previous close of 6.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-29 that Earnings yield helps investors pick undervalued stocks that may have been overlooked by the market. LOMA, INSE, CPA, AIZ & PKOH are good choices for value investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) is 81.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOMA is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is $7.40, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for LOMA is 43.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On August 30, 2023, LOMA’s average trading volume was 335.41K shares.

LOMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has seen a 5.83% increase in the past week, with a 5.18% rise in the past month, and a 12.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for LOMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.21% for LOMA’s stock, with a 8.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

LOMA Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.87. Total debt to assets is 10.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.