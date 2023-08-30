Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR)’s stock price has dropped by -10.09 in relation to previous closing price of 4.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-27 that Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 4:00 PM ET Company Participants Matthew Abenante – Director of Investor Relations Seth Grae – President & Chief Executive Officer Andrey Mushakov – Executive Vice President of Nuclear Operations Larry Goldman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Lightbridge Corporation Business Update and Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Please note that today’s call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LTBR is at 2.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LTBR is $126.00, The public float for LTBR is 10.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for LTBR on August 30, 2023 was 82.59K shares.

LTBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) has seen a -12.39% decrease in the past week, with a -38.25% drop in the past month, and a -9.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for LTBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.58% for LTBR’s stock, with a -11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTBR Trading at -27.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -37.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTBR fell by -12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Lightbridge Corporation saw 5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTBR starting from AK Jensen Investment Managemen, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 13. After this action, AK Jensen Investment Managemen now owns 1,241,165 shares of Lightbridge Corporation, valued at $90,350 using the latest closing price.

AK Jensen Investment Managemen, the 10% Owner of Lightbridge Corporation, purchase 38,198 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that AK Jensen Investment Managemen is holding 1,221,165 shares at $174,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTBR

The total capital return value is set at -30.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.82. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 82.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.