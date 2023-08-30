Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LNW stock has gone up by 3.01%, with a monthly gain of 9.91% and a quarterly surge of 34.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Light & Wonder Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for LNW’s stock, with a 21.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) Right Now?

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) is $83.59, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 90.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNW on August 30, 2023 was 707.43K shares.

LNW) stock’s latest price update

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 76.92. However, the company has seen a 3.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that The video game market is making a turnaround, which is likely to benefit stocks like Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW), Electronic Arts (EA) and Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM).

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $104 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.81. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc. saw 31.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Korsanos Antonia, who purchase 86 shares at the price of $74.44 back on Aug 14. After this action, Korsanos Antonia now owns 86 shares of Light & Wonder Inc., valued at $6,402 using the latest closing price.

McLennan Hamish, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc., sale 25,500 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that McLennan Hamish is holding 9,750 shares at $1,657,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc. stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.